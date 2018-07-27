Celebrate National Day at Istana on July 29

The Istana grounds will be open to the public on Sunday from 8.30am to 6pm in celebration of National Day, the President's Office said in a statement on Wednesday.

Visitors are encouraged to wear red and white and can take part in a variety of activities at the Istana, which will feature National Day decorations.

There will be performances by the Singapore Chinese Girls' School, the Down Syndrome Association, So Drama! Entertainment and APSN Tanglin School.

President Halimah Yacob will launch a logo competition to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the Istana next year.

Art activities will be available, including a community art project by the National Gallery Singapore, and craft activities at the Museum Roundtable Arts and Heritage Village by the National Heritage Board.

Visitors can contribute spin art, which is made by dripping paint onto a spinning canvas, to an art installation with the theme "We Are Singapore".

Children can enjoy stamp printing and dinosaur puppet making, as well as colouring .

There will be booths selling Istana merchandise, snacks, drinks and Udders ice cream.

The public can also sign up for guided tours, including a nature walk organised by the National Parks Board and a tour of the main building by the National Heritage Board. Visitors can also opt to go on a self-guided tour of the main building with a smartphone app.

Guided tours for both the nature walk and the building tour will cost $2 for all children aged between four and 12. Adult Singaporeans and permanent residents will pay $4, while other adults will be charged $10.

Family packages for four are available for $12 for Singaporeans and PRs and $30 for others.

Fees collected will be donated to charity.

Unguided tours will cost $2 for all children, adult Singaporeans and PRs. Other adult visitors will be charged $4.

Visitors who donate to the President's Challenge during their visit can get memorabilia such as leather key chains.

Entry to the Istana grounds is free for Singaporeans and permanent residents. Others can enter for a fee of $2 a person. Visitors can enter through the main gate in Orchard Road.