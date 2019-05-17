Celebrating Fathers 2019: ‘Men can become even better fathers’

Fathers may have been lauded at the launch of Celebrating Fathers 2019 at the Centre for Fathering (CFF) yesterday, but this year's theme places a spotlight on mothers, following the launch of the national movement Mums For Life on Mothers' Day last Sunday.

This movement will complement the efforts of Dads For Life, said Mr Bryan Tan, CEO of CFF and Dads For Life.

"Men can become even better fathers, which is why we are encouraging mums to show appreciation to dads," Mr Tan said.

Said Dr Frankie Tan, a 10-year volunteer ambassador with Dads For Life: "The constant affirmation and appreciation from my wife really inspires me to be committed in my daily journey as a father."

Dr Tan, 48, a director at the Sport Science and Medicine Centre at Singapore Sport Institute, and his wife, housewife Tina Tan, have three sons - Mark, 16, John, 15, and Paul, 10.

John has special needs, and according to Mrs Tan, 44, having support from community groups like the Society for the Promotion of Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Research & Knowledge (Spark) helped them greatly in their parenting journey.

"When we connected with Spark, we felt a great relief because we realised there were so many families struggling that way," she said.

When asked whether it was difficult to handle their three sons, Dr Tan and Mrs Tan said "having three is better than having two because it really changes the dynamics".

Said Dr Tan: "If not for Paul, our youngest, we would not be able to see a different side of Mark, who can be very harsh and would fight with John.

"But Mark is nurturing towards Paul."

For Mr Umar Mossudiq and Madam Aisha Jupri, both 39, having six children - four boys and two girls, aged two to 13 - means finances in the family can be very tight.

But proper financial planning and having baby bonuses and maintaining their children's Child Development Accounts help ease their situation.

In response to how the age differences affect the dynamics between their children, Mr Umar said, "They bond together and play together. We make sure this happens regularly."

When asked to share what she appreciates about her husband, Madam Aisha said Mr Umar is "very hands-on".

She said: "He helps out with the housework, and with the kids. When I'm busy, he will take care of the kids so I can finish my housework or whatever I'm doing in peace."