Celebrating National Day with a walk and a run

About 5,300 people took part in a 3km walk or 8km run at the Majulah Walk & Run 2019 on Aug 9.

The annual event, which started at Choa Chu Kang Stadium and ended at Gain City Megastore@Sungei Kadut, was attended by Mr Lawrence Wong, Minister for National Development and Second Minister for Finance, and Mr Alex Yam, MP for Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC.