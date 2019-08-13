Celebrating National Day with a walk and a run
About 5,300 people took part in a 3km walk or 8km run at the Majulah Walk & Run 2019 on Aug 9.
The annual event, which started at Choa Chu Kang Stadium and ended at Gain City Megastore@Sungei Kadut, was attended by Mr Lawrence Wong, Minister for National Development and Second Minister for Finance, and Mr Alex Yam, MP for Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC.
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now