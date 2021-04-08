Certification launched to ensure safety of large-scale events

Attendees sitting in small groups at the Tourism Industry Conference at Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre yesterday.

Singapore has launched a new certification programme for the meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions (Mice) sector for large-scale events to be conducted in a safe manner.

Event organisers, venue owners and suppliers who uphold the best practices in areas such as hygiene and sanitisation, safe distancing and emergency management will be able to display a mark of assurance that they meet Singapore government standards, which can serve to assure conference attendees.

The SG SafeEvents Certification, billed as a first-of-its-kind programme, was launched yesterday by the Singapore Association of Convention and Exhibition Organisers and Suppliers (Saceos).

The certification is aimed at giving Mice players here a competitive edge in a Covid-19-safe marketplace, said Saceos president Aloysius Arlando.

Adherence to the national standards provides a mark of assurance to the global community that events organised by certified organisers and suppliers, and held at certified venues, are "recognised under the programme to be safe, and the health and well-being of all involved are managed with the utmost care and consideration".

The provisional standard goes beyond current government-mandated safe management measures and complements the Singapore Tourism Board's (STB) safe business events framework, which hybrid events such as TravelRevive and Geo Connect Asia 2021 have followed.

RISK MANAGEMENT

To be certified, event organisers must also have a risk management plan and use contactless technology where feasible, while venue operators must develop a routine and periodic cleaning and disinfection plan.

In support of the Mice sector, STB will also be setting up two new offices in Brussels and San Francisco.