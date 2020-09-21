Singapore

Certis Cisco officer found dead with gunshot wound in East Coast Park

Police found the auxiliary police officer at about 6.15am near carpark C2 in East Coast Park.
A 42-year-old Certis Cisco officer was found with a gunshot wound to the head in East Coast Park on Saturday morning.

Police found the auxiliary police officer at about 6.15am near East Coast Park's carpark C2. The gun issued to the officer was found beside him, the police said. Paramedics declared him dead at 7.48am.

On Saturday at about 1.30am, Certis had informed the police that the officer did not return his service revolver after his shift had ended. This led the police to start a search for the officer.

Police said investigations are ongoing, but they do not suspect foul play.

When asked how long he was employed with the company, Certis declined to provide details about the man.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner of Police Julian Chee, who is the Commander of Certis Cisco Auxiliary Police Force, said Certis is assisting the police with investigations.

He said: "We are deeply saddened to learn that one of our auxiliary police officers has passed away. We are in contact with his next of kin and will provide our support and assistance to them in this difficult time." -THE STRAITS TIMES

HELPLINES

Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Institute of Mental Health's Mobile Crisis Service: 6389-2222

Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928

Tinkle Friend (for children): 1800-274-4788

