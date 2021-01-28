Certis to hire 100 people and upskill workforce under new programme

Under the Certis Accelerator, new hires get priority for permanent positions.

Certis has launched a new programme to support its business transformation as the pandemic has accelerated the pace of digitalisation, the leading advanced integrated security company announced yesterday.

The Certis Accelerator, which aims to support workforce hiring and upskilling, will include hiring 100 more people.

Its 16,000 employees and non-Certis employees from selected companies will also be given upskilling and training opportunities.

Mr Daniel Ezzra, a field engineer at Certis Technology, who joined Certis in 2018, told The New Paper: "Certis constantly uses technology to boost efficiency and productivity for customers and staff.

"I am excited to strengthen my knowledge in digital literacy as well as in leadership under the new programme."

Certis president and group chief executive officer Paul Chong said: "There are many in Singapore whose jobs have been affected by the Covid-19 situation.

"We want to join in to support them by offering employment and raising their employability. We will prioritise hiring and training Singaporeans who have been impacted by the pandemic, and fresh graduates who are also seeking employment."

PRIORITY

Under the programme, new hires will be given priority for available permanent positions or be supported by Certis while exploring other opportunities.

Mr Chong added: "The new colleagues who come on-board through the Certis Accelerator programme will join us as we accelerate our business and workforce transformation, taking us through the next phase of growth.

"They, too, will benefit from the enhanced upskilling efforts we are rolling out for our existing workforce, so that they are future-ready."

Training and upskilling opportunities for its employees and selected others will be in digital and innovation skills, an initiative aimed at improving the employability and capabilities of workers in Singapore.

Group finance manager Wang Suet Li said: "I appreciate Certis' initiative to invest in the employees.

"Upskilling in areas such as digital literacy and innovation helps me understand the business better, remain competitive and progress further in Certis."

This training programme extended to selected local organisations marks the first time Certis has offered its training programmes to non-Certis employees, which include modules on digital literacy, leadership and design thinking.

Applicants can register their interest and submit their resumes at www.certisgroup.com/Careers/Certis-Accelerator