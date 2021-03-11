Certis workers touched by Singaporean of the Year honour

Ms Sheril Nadia Musa and Mr Vincent Png (above) from Certis are glad to give back to the community and make a difference in people's lives.

When it was announced in early February that The Straits Times Singaporean of the Year 2020 honour went not to an individual but to all front-line workers and volunteers in healthcare, security and other areas who stepped forward to protect and support the community amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Ms Sheril Nadia Musa never imagined a career switch would accord her that kind of recognition.

The 27-year-old joined Certis' Integrated Quarantine Order Services as a quarantine order agent in February last year, after working as a patient service associate in the healthcare industry for about two years.

Her job consists of serving quarantine orders and performing vehicle escort services for people under quarantine.

Ms Sheril knew the risks involved, yet voluntarily put herself in such a position just before the circuit breaker was implemented as she considers her service "a choice to give back to the community" and "an honour".

On being a quarantine order agent, she told The New Paper: "It is something that made use of what we learnt throughout training as an auxiliary police officer.

"Being a part of this division serves as a good avenue to show compassion."

Although Ms Sheril's parents were "initially worried" about her role, they remained supportive of her decision.

She was also inspired by her father, a former auxiliary police officer, to join Certis.

She said: "The immense amount of dedication and hard work he put into the job as well as his work ethic amazed me to no end, and I wanted to challenge myself."

Although she has faced difficulties from language barriers when communicating, especially when serving quarantine orders to foreign workers, Ms Sheril managed to "reassure" them using translation charts.

Mr Vincent Png, 28, who joined Certis as an auxiliary police officer in 2014 after completing national service, is hardly a rookie.

He wanted a job that allows him to "make a difference in people's lives".

He started off as a checkpoint officer at Tuas Checkpoint and was promoted to his current position, deputy officer commandingfor Covid-19 operations last year.

He supervises a team of 40 auxiliary police officers serving quarantine orders and performing vehicle escort services for people under quarantine, ensuring his staff's welfare and well-being.

Describing the assignment as "a rare opportunity and a unique contribution", Mr Png said he is happy to be able to do his part in serving the community.

When asked about being recognised as a Singaporean of the Year, he said: "I feel proud, especially for my guys. They did a very good job in handling all these assignments, showing team responsibility and putting their lives at risk." - HEDY YANG