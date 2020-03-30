CGH's unsung heroes unfazed by Covid-19

The Covid-19 outbreak has tested the resolve of Singaporeans, not least healthcare workers and hospital staff on the front line of the fight against the virus.

Recognising the sacrifices and contributions they have made, National Development Minister Lawrence Wong, co-chair of the Covid-19 multi-ministry task force, paid tribute to them in his speech to Parliament last Wednesday.

At Changi General Hospital (CGH), two of these unsung heroes - a housekeeper and a laboratory scientist - are among those who have worked tirelessly over the past two months to ensure the hospital provides the best service to its patients.

Overseeing the cleanliness and hygiene of CGH's isolation ward is Ms Yin Yin Mon, an inpatient housekeeper.

The 24-year-old, who came from Myanmar to work here, told The New Paper she has to be more thorough in her cleaning now. On top of cleaning the ward twice daily, she conducts extensive disinfection of isolation rooms after each patient is discharged.

Ms Mon is extra cautious in changing bed linen and emptying trash bins in the ward, as these may contain biohazardous waste.

The intensified cleaning and disinfection have led to her working longer hours, all while wearing layers of personal protective equipment.

Unfazed, the CGH housekeeper takes great pride in her job. "I am glad that I can make the room comfortable for the patient," she said.

"I treat the ward like it's my home... everyone in the isolation ward is very close-knit and treats each other as a family."

Sharing her selfless spirit is Dr Jiang Boran, a senior medical lab scientist at CGH's microbiology lab.

Dr Jiang, 40, who has worked as a lab scientist in CGH for eight years, has also worked longer shifts as more tests have to be done.

He told TNP: "Before the Covid-19 outbreak, we were testing about 50 samples a day, but nowadays we have to handle twice or thrice the workload due to the additional tests."

Swabs from suspected cases are brought to his lab, where the genetic material of the virus may be extracted by a machine.

Beyond detecting Covid-19 cases, Dr Jiang also monitors the viral load in patients to determine when they can be discharged.

He said requests for resources have been expedited, and credited the different departments at CGH which "came together quickly to help to the best of their ability".

The lab scientist, who is married with two children, said he sees it as his duty to play a part in the diagnosis of patients.

He added: "I believe this present outbreak is akin to running a marathon. Everyone should support and work closely together to overcome this."