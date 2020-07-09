Chan Chun Sing sets leaked audio clips in context

Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing took to Facebook yesterday to explain and set the context for leaked audio clips of a closed-door conversation he had with party activists in January last year.

His clarification, via a Facebook post, came after The Online Citizen Asia published an article on its website yesterday along with leaked audio clips of Mr Chan speaking on the impact of a crisis on the People's Action Party's (PAP's) results during elections.

He also said in the Facebook post that these truncated audio clips were taken out of context and "circulated with ill-intent".

The closed-door conversation took place in the wake of Malaysia's imposition of a restricted flying zone north of Seletar Airport, said Mr Chan, who is second assistant secretary-general of the PAP.

In its online report, The Online Citizen Asia said Mr Chan spoke at a PAP meeting to 60 attendees in the north-west division in Bukit Panjang on Jan 9 last year.

In the audio clip, which was heavily truncated, Mr Chan can be heard saying that "dependability is not a virtue" and "stability is not a virtue".

At one point, he said: "Every election, the PAP vote problem (sic), you check back the 50-year history. Then suddenly a crisis will save us. Then we'll start dropping again."

Clarifying the audio clips in which he talked about crises, Mr Chan said in his post he had warned those at the meeting to never be complacent and think that a crisis would help the PAP secure votes in an election.

"It may be true that historically, during crises, there may be a flight to quality and stability. But we must never take it for granted.

"In fact, we must work hard to serve our people, take care of them and not depend on a crisis to secure the votes."

AIRSPACE

On Malaysia restricting airspace access north of Seletar Airport, he said there were grave implications to the safety of flights in and out of Seletar.

He added that he trusts Singaporeans will understand what was shared in context.

"The points in the conversation are poignant reminders of our vulnerabilities as a small country, and the need for our people to keep serving with the right motivations, and to put Singapore and Singaporeans at the forefront of everything we do," he said in the post.