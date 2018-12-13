Changes to Bukit Panjang LRT operations next month

From January 13, the Bukit Panjang LRT (BPLRT) network will close earlier at 11.30pm daily and the BPLRT's service C that begins and terminates at Ten Mile Junction station will be permanently closed as part of a $344 million project to upgrade the LRT line, said train operator SMRT yesterday.

The vacated station space will be converted into a stabling and testing ground for the BPLRT's new Light Rapid Vehicles (LRVs).

Some renewal works will include the upgrading of the network's power rail system and the replacement of all 19 first generation LRVs.

The original equipment manufacturer of the BPLRT, Canadian engineering company Bombardier, will be carrying out the work in the first quarter of next year, SMRT and the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said .

To support BPLRT's shortened operating hours, select bus services will run till around 1am.

Junction Ten will also remain accessible via other transport means such as the Downtown Line's Bukit Panjang station.

More information on the LRT and bus service timings can be found on the SMRT website and updates will also be available on SMRT's Facebook and Twitter accounts.