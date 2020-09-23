Changes to eligibility criteria for extended Covid-19 aid

Last month, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat announced that the grant will be extended until Dec 31.

A grant that helps Singaporeans and permanent residents who have lost their jobs or suffered significant income loss due to the pandemic will be extended to the end of this year, but with revised eligibility criteria.

From Oct 1, those applying for the Covid-19 Support Grant (CSG) should also not own more than one property.

This is to ensure that the support is given to those with less means, said the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) yesterday.

JOB SEARCH

All those who are unemployed and are applying for the CSG must also demonstrate job search or training efforts to qualify for the help, added MSF in a statement.

It said the Government's SGUnited Jobs and Skills Package helps workers affected by the economic impact of the pandemic acquire job-related skills and access expanded employment opportunities.

"In line with these efforts, all CSG applicants, whether first- or second-time applicants, who are unemployed must demonstrate job search or training efforts to qualify for CSG support," said MSF.

The CSG, which provides up to $800 a month for three months, supports Singaporean and permanent resident full- or part-time employees who have lost their jobs, have been placed on involuntary no-pay leave or have sustained significant salary loss because of the pandemic.

The CSG started in May, and applications for the grant were initially due to close after Sept 30. But last month, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat announced that the grant will be extended until Dec 31.

At that point, more than $90 million had been disbursed to over 60,000 residents under the CSG.

In its update yesterday, MSF said: "First-time applicants who meet the current eligibility criteria may continue to apply for CSG until 6pm on Sept 30.

"The revised eligibility criteria will take effect from 9am on Oct 1," it added.

Individuals can apply online at go.gov.sg/CSG