Changes to Grab's points system and membership policy upset users

Grab users will need to spend more to get rewards points and need more points to redeem rebates.

Grab users will need to spend more to get rewards points and need more points to redeem rebates.

Ride-hailing firm Grab will be implementing an "adjustment period" for its GrabRewards members, allowing them to claim ride reward points at original rates from today to September 30.

The announcement came after an overnight change in requirements for membership as well as for earning and redeeming points through the GrabRewards programme left many users disgruntled.

According to a statement from Grab, the change is part of a phased refresh to expand the GrabRewards programme and open more benefits for higher tier members. There are four tiers of membership - regular, silver, gold and platinum.

"It is now much easier (fewer points required) for users to qualify for the higher member tiers," Grab said in a statement.

Changes in the GrabRewards programme were announced through the ride-hailing app's notifications tab on Friday, and affect points earned from Grab rides, GrabPay in-store purchases and GrabFood services.

"It's frustrating because we weren't given any heads-up about such a drastic change," said Mr Nigel Ang, 29, who has a gold GrabRewards membership.

The bank analyst, like many other Grab users, discovered the change only after checking his points history over the weekend.

Previously, users could earn 16 points for every $1 spent on rides using GrabPay, or eight points for every $1 spent on rides using cash.

Points can be used to redeem retail vouchers, Grab vouchers for discounts off future rides, and frequent flier miles on Singapore Airlines' KrisFlyer miles programme.

Following the change, users will earn between three and six points for every $1 spent on rides using GrabPay or between one and two points for every $1 spent on rides using cash, depending on their membership status.

The amount of points required to redeem cash rebates on future rides will also increase. A $5 rebate on the next Grab ride will cost users 2,200 points - regardless of membership status.

Those who have redeemed Grab ride rewards based on the new rates will have the difference in points refunded, said the Grab statement.

Mr Ang Kee Ming, 38, terminated his platinum GrabRewards membership on Saturday and started using Ryde, another ride-hailing platform.

"Grab was already pretty dismissive when we complained about the lack of promotion codes after the merger," he said, referring to Grab's integration of Uber's ridesharing and food delivery business in South-east Asia into its platform as part of a deal the two companies struck earlier this year.

In a statement released on July 5, the Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCCS) said a lack of competition would allow Grab to raise fares for riders and commission rates for drivers.

NUS Business School Assistant Professor Yang Nan said: "With CCCS' final verdict still pending, it is perhaps too sensitive for Grab to change prices. Hence (the change in) the reward programme."