Changes to major traffic junction in Novena for expressway works

Several changes to roads and underpasses in Novena could mean longer travelling times for motorists and pedestrians in the area until at least 2022.

A major traffic junction in Novena will be reconfigured from Oct 17 and two pedestrian underpasses nearby closed by the second quarter of next year, to make way for the construction of expressway tunnels.

The temporary changes to build the North-South Corridor could mean longer travelling times for motorists and pedestrians in the area until at least late-2022.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) last Friday revealed details of the changes, which will affect the junction of Thomson Road with Newton Road and Moulmein Road.

Works to reconfigure the roads in the area will start at 8pm on Oct 17 and last till 10am the next day. Traffic on all sides will remain passable during this time.

The current cross junction of Thomson Road, Newton Road and Moulmein Road will be split into two T-junctions - one intersecting Thomson Road and Newton Road, and one intersecting Thomson Road and Moulmein Road.

As a result, those travelling along Thomson Road could have their journeys take up to 21/2 minutes longer during peak hours, as they now have one more traffic light to contend with, said LTA.

Those driving between Newton Road and Moulmein Road should expect up to five minutes of delay with the changes.

For example, a motorist who can currently drive through the junction to get from Moulmein Road to Newton Road will now have to make a right turn onto Thomson Road, before taking a left-turn slip road towards Newton Road.

The bus stop outside Velocity@Novena Square will be moved 70m away to Royal Square@Novena to facilitate construction from Sunday.

The underpass linking Novena MRT station and Goldhill Centre will be closed in the first quarter of next year, LTA said. A temporary overhead bridge to link the two locations will be built in the second quarter of next year.

Similarly, the underpass linking Velocity@Novena Square and Revenue House will be closed in the second quarter of next year and replaced with another temporary overhead bridge.