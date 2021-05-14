Changi Airport cluster is largest one with 46 cases

The Changi Airport cluster has become the largest active Covid-19 cluster with a total of 46 cases confirmed yesterday.

The second largest cluster, from Tan Tock Seng Hospital, has 44 linked cases.

Of the 19 new cases linked to the airport cluster, most are airport workers or their household members.

They include a 52-year-old Singaporean woman who works at McDonald's in Bedok Reservoir Road, and a 20-year-old male Temasek Polytechnic student, both of whom are household members of an infected employee of Ramky Cleantech Services.

Several of the new cases yesterday had also visited Changi Airport Terminal 3.

They include a 44-year-old private-hire car driver with Gojek who visited Changi Airport Terminal 3 on May 6.

Another is a 44-year-old housewife who visited the same terminal on numerous occasions.

A National Parks Board landscaper who tested positive for Covid-19 on May 8 has also been added to the airport cluster.

The last linked case announced yesterday is a seven-year-old pupil at Yio Chu Kang Primary School who is a household contact of an operating theatre nurse at Sengkang General Hospital.

The nurse was confirmed to have Covid-19 on Tuesday.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has risen from 48 cases in the week before to 71 cases in the past week. The number of unlinked cases in the community has also increased from seven cases in the week before to 15 cases in the past week.

The four unlinked cases in the community announced yesterday were made up of a tutor at Learning Point, two foreign domestic workers and a housewife.

Of the 20 new community cases, 10 have preliminarily tested positive for the B1617 variant, which was first reported in India.

There were also 10 imported cases who were placed on stay-home notice or isolated on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health.

This takes Singapore's total tally to 61,453, with 11 active clusters.

Paya Lebar Quarter Mall, Bedok Point, and Yio Chu Kang ActiveSG Sports Hall were among places added to the list of locations visited by Covid-19 cases while they were still infectious, MOH said. - THE STRAITS TIMES

By the numbers

34 New cases

24 New cases in community

10 Imported cases

150 In hospital

23 Discharged yesterday

31 Deaths

61014 Total recovered

61453 Total cases