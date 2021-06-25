Changi General Hospital porter among two unlinked Covid-19 cases

A porter at Changi General Hospital was among two unlinked cases in the community announced yesterday.

The 35-year-old was asymptomatic and was detected when he was tested for the virus on Tuesday as part of rostered routine testing (RRT).

His earlier test results from RRT - the last being on June 8 - were all negative for the virus.

The fully vaccinated man has tested preliminarily positive for the Delta variant, and his serology test suggests the presence of early infection.

Three people were also linked to the Bukit Merah View Market and Hawker Centre cluster, including a 12-year-old student at Crest Secondary School, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

This takes the largest open cluster in Singapore to 85 cases, up from 82.

The student was last at school on May 18 and is a family member and household contact of previous cases.

He is asymptomatic and was detected when he was tested for the virus on Wednesday during quarantine.

A housewife who was a close contact of a general worker at a food stall in Bukit Merah View Market and Hawker Centre was also linked to the cluster.

Separately, MOH said it has concluded testing for residents and visitors of the Redhill vicinity.

Of the 1,972 people, three tested positive for Covid-19 and were reported in previous updates.

Meanwhile, a Covid-19 cluster at Ion Orchard consisting of five previously reported cases was announced by MOH.

The cluster at Ion was first detected when a retail assistant at Four Leaves outlets in the shopping mall and AMK Hub was confirmed to have the virus on June 7. Other linked cases include a 72-year-old retiree who had been placed on phone surveillance last Friday.

She developed a headache on Monday but did not seek medical attention or report her symptom.

She subsequently developed a runny nose the next day and sought treatment at a general practitioner clinic on Wednesday, where she was tested.

There were also nine imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notice, said MOH yesterday. - THE STRAITS TIMES

By the numbers

23 New cases

12 Community, linked

2 Community, unlinked

9 Imported

136 In hospital

35 Deaths

62125 Total recovered

62493 Total cases