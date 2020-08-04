Changi Prison inmate is sole community case among 226 new infections

There were 226 new coronavirus cases yesterday, including one community case: an inmate who was admitted to Changi Prison Complex on July 30.

The 26-year-old Sri Lankan man, who is on a short-term visit pass, was tested as part of the Singapore Prison Service's proactive screening of newly admitted inmates.

He had been segregated from the general inmate population since his admission, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said.

SWABS

The man also served an earlier sentence in prison but had tested negative for his entry and exit swabs then on July 2 and July 22 respectively.

He is currently unlinked to other known cases.

The rest of yesterday's new patients comprise nine imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notice upon their arrival in Singapore from India, Japan and the Philippines, as well as 216 migrant workers living in dormitories.

Among the imported cases was a one-year-old boy who had arrived from India in July.

The Indian national was confirmed to have the coronavirus on Aug 2. He holds a dependant's pass and is a contact of a previous case.

Another imported case is a permanent resident - a 40-year-old man - who returned to Singapore from India on July 22.

The average number of new daily cases in the community during a week has decreased from five cases two weeks ago to two in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community during a week has also fallen from a daily average of three cases to one over the same period.

MOH also said in its update that the clusters linked to Keppel Shipyard and Paya Lebar Quarter Tower 2 have been closed because no new cases have been linked to the clusters in the past two incubation periods, or 28 days.

A total of 115 patients remain in hospital, while 5,730 are recuperating in community facilities.

There is one patient in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

By the numbers

226 New cases

27 Death

1 New case in community

253 Discharged yesterday

9 Imported cases

47164 Total recovered

53051 Total cases

115 Total in hospital