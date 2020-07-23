Changi Village Hawker Centre among spots visited by Covid patients

Changi Village Hawker Centre has been added to the list of places visited by Covid-19 patients while they were infectious, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said yesterday.

This follows three new coronavirus clusters linked to dormitories that have emerged.

Other places added to the list yesterday were a Kopitiam outlet at Pasir Ris West Plaza and G7 Sinma Live Seafood Restaurant in Geylang.

The ministry provides the list of locations and times that infectious Covid-19 patients visited for at least 30 minutes to get those who were at these places at specific periods to monitor their health closely for two weeks from the date of their visit.

MOH said close contacts have already been notified and there is no need to avoid these places as they would have been cleaned, if needed.

The ministry announced three new dormitory clusters as well, located at 7 Kian Teck Crescent, 2 Tech Park Crescent and 12 Tech Park Crescent.

It added that six other worker dorms have been cleared of the virus and now house only recovered individuals and those who have recently tested negative for Covid-19.

As a result, the clusters linked to the dorms have now been closed.

The dorms are Cochrane Lodge II in Admiralty Road West, Hulett Dormitory in Senoko Drive, Shaw Lodge in Shaw Road, Tampines Dormitory in Tampines Place, the 31 Sungei Kadut Avenue dorm, and 230 Woodlands Industrial Park E5 dorm.

There were 310 new cases confirmed by MOH yesterday, taking Singapore's total to 48,744.

They included seven community cases, comprising three Singaporeans, three work pass holders and one work permit holder, said the ministry.

There were six imported cases - two Singaporeans, a permanent resident and three work pass holders.

The two Singaporeans are a 42-year-old woman and a 44-year old man who arrived in Singapore from India on July 12. Both were asymptomatic and tested positive on Tuesday.

The PR is a 48-year-old woman who returned to Singapore from Kazakhstan on July 10. She was asymptomatic and tested positive yesterday.

The three work pass holders are Filipino women aged 28, 31 and 34.

They arrived here from the Philippines on July 8 and July 10.

They were asymptomatic and were confirmed positive between Tuesday and yesterday.

By the numbers

310

New cases

7

New cases in community

48,744

Total cases

211

Discharged yesterday

27

Deaths

44,780

Total recovered

150

Total in hospital

0

In intensive care unit