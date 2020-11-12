Changing with the times while staying true to their Craft

Co-founders of Craft'B Sng Yu Jie and Paul Lim are serving up beef rice bowls with seasonal vegetables and onsen eggs. Their hard work, nimble business strategy, and government aid have enabled them to stay afloat in the Covid-19 economic climate.

Being able to adapt and think out of the box helped this young entrepreneur couple tide over the pandemic.

From selling an average of 70 customised rice bowls a day to just around 10 when the circuit breaker was imposed, it meant either looking for an alternative source of income or closing down their stall, Craft'B.

Co-founder Sng Yu Jie, 26, told The New Paper: "It was actually very scary and very uncertain."

Her stall, set up with her boyfriend Paul Lim in April last year, is at Amoy Street Food Centre, right in the heart of the central business district.

Even in the current phase two reopening, many people are still working from home.

So the pair decided to take the food to the customers.

"We created a delivery schedule... It was hectic during the first month when the circuit breaker started.

"We used to deal with customers during lunch and the occasional bulk order, but this was totally different," Miss Sng said.

Adapting to customers' requests and budget was another change.

"For example, we were offered an opportunity to provide our Craft' Bowls to Potong Pasir Community Club during the mask-giving exercises. Its budget was $5 a bowl... we had to accommodate without compromising on food quality."

Mr Lim, 28, said: "There will always be a way as long as we are willing to constantly look for alternatives to make the business grow."

Their hard work led them to a regular customer who orders Craft' Bowls every Thursday.

Ms Lim Li Mei, 59, a housewife, said: "We discovered Craft'B during the circuit breaker... their food is special and we can clearly see the care and dedication they put into our order every week."

Miss Sng said it helps too that the Government gave rental waivers and grants, such as the Enterprise Development Grant, to small businesses.

"Without these, we wouldn't have been able to keep going."

And for those who may be struggling now, Miss Sng offered: "Don't be too stuck on your concept and idea.

"Take cues from others, tweak it according to your business plan and improve from there."