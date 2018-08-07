Charged with corruption, man with terminal cancer is shown mercy

He had a three-week jail term for trying to bribe a building inspector with a pack of cigarettes worth $12.10.

But after being diagnosed with terminal cancer and told he had nine months to live, Lam Kim Heng, 68, saw his sentence cut to a $250 fine yesterday.

The coffee shop manager, who has been operating the Heng Heng Eating House in Bukit Batok Street 52 since November 2007, had pleaded guilty in March to a charge of corruption.

Last October, an inspection officer discovered illegal placement of tables and chairs in violation of Housing Board rules. Lam asked for leniency. He also slipped the officer a pack of cigarettes.

Mr Mohd Dzulkarnain Hussein returned the cigarettes. The coffee shop was issued a notice to pay a $600 composition fine.

After being sentenced, Lam filed an appeal in April. But the next month, he was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia and put on palliative chemotherapy.

Justice Aedit Abdullah said he accepted that grounds exist for the exercise of judicial mercy. However, he noted that corruption was a serious offence and some penal sentence should be imposed. In this case, he said a $250 fine was appropriate.