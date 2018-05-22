Charities to get help with IT systems

iShine Cloud was announced at the Singapore Pools' golden jubilee celebration at the JW Marriott Hotel yesterday.

Charity organisations can look forward to greater aid in managing their information technology (IT) systems with the new non-profit IT cloud service company called iShine Cloud.

The company will provide an integrated suite of sector-specific software via a cloud-based platform.

The observation that many charity organisations have inefficient IT operations or have yet to digitise their systems prompted the new service.

The iShine Cloud platform will provide more efficient information storage and help secure their data - which can improve their work productivity and allow them to focus on serving their beneficiaries better.

The collaboration between the Singapore Pools and National Council of Social Services (NCSS) was announced at the Singapore Pools' golden jubilee celebration at the JW Marriott Hotel yesterday.

Said Minister for Finance Heng Swee Keat: "We need this spirit of sharing and partnership between different sectors, pooling resources and expertise to help one another, to spark positive change and impact in our community."

The platform provided by iShine Cloud will include Microsoft Office 365, shared storage, accounting and human resource systems that users can access from their own devices.

"Manpower and resources (are limited), we have to make sure it (our IT system) is efficient and affordable, since our priority is to focus on the beneficiaries," said Mr Alvin Yeo, founder of Faith Music Centre.

The service will be ready after more details are made available at the NCSS summit on July 24.

Singapore Pools chairman Koh Choon Hui said: "This (iShine Cloud) is part of iShine, our staff volunteerism initiative that has grown from strength to strength since 2003 - raising $7.6 million in donations and more importantly giving their time to worthy charities and community causes."

Singapore Pools, the only legal sports betting and lottery operator here, was set up in 1968 by the Government to counter illegal gambling and to provide a safe and reliable avenue for betting, Mr Koh said.

"In our next lap, we will continue to strive ahead with excellence - to do more for community benefit as well as to enhance our role as a responsible gaming operator," he added.

Singapore Pools contributed to the construction of the National Stadium and organised Concert With A Heart 2018, a community event celebrating the talents of the special needs communities at Our Tampines Hub earlier this month.

The performers were from social service organisations like Movement for the Intellectually Disabled of Singapore (Minds) and Very Special Arts Singapore, who showcased their talents again at the 50th anniversary dinner.