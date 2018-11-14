Charities received $2.9 billion in donations in 2016

Charities here pulled in a substantial $2.9 billion in donations in 2016, the highest sum since at least 2008. The sum is 61 per cent more than the $1.8 billion received in 2008.

The Commissioner of Charities (COC) Annual Report 2017 released yesterday showed that religious groups, such as churches and temples, accounted for $1.1 billion of the monies donated.

The rest of the donations went to charities in the education, social and health sector, among others.

Some $2.7 billion was collected in 2015, checks of past annual reports found.

Mr Gerard Ee, chairman of the Charity Council, said of the growing sums donated: "Singaporeans are generous and there's no doubt about it."

Last year, there were 2,263 charities in Singapore, with 39 new charities registered and 23 groups that were de-registered. Religious groups made up about half of the charities.

The charity sector had an income of $16.6 billion in 2016, up from the $16.4 billion in 2015.

Besides donations, charities earn income from government grants and fees for services provided, among other sources.

Charities in the education sector, which include the universities, bagged almost 60 per cent of the $16.6 billion income for all charities in 2016.

The bulk of the educational groups' income came from government grants and other sources, such as fees for services rendered.

People are a lot more inclined to give to their religious groups as it is a sign of their devotedness. Charity Council chairman Gerard Ee

Checks by The Straits Times of the COC website found that the universities and religious groups are among those attracting the largest donations.

For example, the National University of Singapore raised $227 million in donations in its last financial year, which ended in March, while the Nanyang Technological University bagged $50 million in its last financial year.

The New Creation Church collected $112 million in donations last year, while the Kwan Im Thong Hood Cho Temple collected $27 million last year.

Mr Ee noted that devotees generally tend to give to their churches or temples as they feel they are giving to God or a divine being.

He said: "Given the nature of religion, people are a lot more inclined to give to their religious groups as it is a sign of their devotedness."

Last year, the Charities Commissioner conducted 143 reviews and investigations.

In the past year, the COC has also started various initiatives to boost the charity sector and ensure that donations received are properly accounted for.

FOR MORE, READ THE STRAITS TIMES TODAY