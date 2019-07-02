Cheaper GrabShare fares from July 8

GrabShare users can enjoy cheaper and more efficient rides starting next Monday.

Grab announced enhancements to its on-demand carpooling service after a survey of 850 respondents in May.

Earlier, users could get a ride fast but with a possibility of a detour when another passenger is picked up along the way.

In the new option, passengers can not only get a cheaper fare but they are assured that whoever gets picked up along the way would be headed in the same direction.

Users can choose between the original GrabShare option under "Find a ride now" that matches passengers to their rides immediately, or the new "Look for other passengers" option.

While the new option requires users to wait up to five minutes before they are allocated their rides, they will be allowed a further discount to compensate for the waiting time.

The original GrabShare option gave passengers up to 35 per cent discount on fares compared to JustGrab or cab options.

With pre-matched pick-up or drop-off points and pre-planned routes, the new option will minimise detours for a more efficient and cheaper ride.

In addition, the new enhancements will also come with an "Estimated time to destination" feature.

The enhancements will roll out progressively starting in the Tampines, Pasir Ris and Changi areas, and will be available islandwide from July 18.

Driver-partners will also benefit as it further reduces idle time and will provide more assured earnings.

Mr Yee Wee Tang, country head of Grab Singapore, said: "We believe GrabShare is a good fit for commuters who typically spend more than 40 minutes on public transport and have to make at least one transfer.

"The new GrabShare option will provide greater value to these commuters with a more affordable and comfortable journey.

"More importantly, the new enhancements were developed based on our driver-partners' and passengers' feedback.

"We hope to provide a better GrabShare experience to everyone."