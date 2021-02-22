Check Covid test results, vaccination records on HealthHub app

The feature is available only on the HealthHub app, and not on the Web portal.

A new feature on the HealthHub mobile app allows Singapore residents to check their Covid-19 test results as well as their vaccination records.

Users of the app can check their vaccination records in real time, such as the type of vaccine they took, which batch it belonged to, the place and date they were vaccinated, as well as their next appointment for the second dose.

Currently, the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines have been approved for use in Singapore.

The Covid-19 test result is usually delivered via SMS or a phone call.

It can also be collected in person. Now, the results will be uploaded and can be accessed through the app.

Mr Alan Goh, deputy chairman of the Integrated Health Information Systems (IHiS) VacTech workgroup and chief of HealthHub, said: "Apart from providing operators with an electronic medical record software that supports safe and efficient vaccinations, we also hope to provide those who have been vaccinated with convenient access to their Covid-19-related records in one place, as paper records can be easily lost."

Launched in 2015, HealthHub is a one-stop portal that allows users to access their public health records and medical appointments online.

Users can click on the Covid-19 Records tab after accessing HealthHub and log in with their SingPass to view their records. The feature is available only on the app, and not on HealthHub's Web portal.

Mr Jerry Tan, 29, a front-line worker in the security industry who received his first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine yesterday, said: "I find it very convenient to be able to access my Covid-19 records from an official source on the HealthHub app, in case I lose my hard copy vaccination certificate.

"I think it will be important for me in case I need to travel or if my employer requires it in future."

About 69,000 unique users accessed their Covid-19 records through the new feature in the first two weeks since its launch on Jan 16, said IHiS.

Seniors across Singapore will start getting vaccinated from today, after a month-long pilot in which those aged 70 and above in Ang Mo Kio and Tanjong Pagar received their shots from Jan 27.

Vaccinations for seniors aged 60 to 69 are slated to start around the end of next month, followed by the rest of the population from April.

About 250,000 Singapore residents have been vaccinated and 110,000 of them have received their second dose.

A total of 11 vaccination centres are now up and running, with more set to open progressively. About 40 centres should be operating by the end of April.