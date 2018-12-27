Chief of Army Goh Si Hou promoted to Major-General

Brigadier-General Goh Si Hou will be promoted on Jan 1.

Chief of Army Goh Si Hou will be promoted to Major-General on Jan 1.

Brigadier-General Goh received his promotion certificate from Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen in a ceremony at the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) yesterday.

Appointed in March, BG Goh was due for promotion, said Mindef in a statement.

The Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) service chiefs have received Major-General ranks soon after their appointments, in recognition of the responsibilities of the office, Mindef added.

BG Goh, who enlisted in the Singapore Army in January 1997, is a recipient of the President's Scholarship and the SAF Overseas Scholarship.

An artillery officer by vocation, he was previously commanding officer of 20th Battalion Singapore Artillery, and also Commander 3rd Division Artillery.

His key staff appointments included Assistant Chief of the General Staff (Plans), where he was responsible for the long-term plans, capability development and resource management for the army.