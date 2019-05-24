Child sex abuse site on Dark Web busted in Interpol operation

A child sex abuse site on the Dark Web has been busted in an international operation led by Interpol.

Dubbed Operation Blackwrist, named after a bracelet worn by one of the offenders, the two-year operation led to the arrest and prosecution of nine offenders in Australia, Thailand and the US.

In a media release yesterday, Interpol said the operation was launched in 2017 following the discovery of material depicting the abuse of 11 boys, all under 13 years old.

The material was from a website with about 63,000 subscribers worldwide.

For years, the site published new material weekly, with great care taken to avoid detection by masking the children.

Investigators from Thailand, the United States, Bulgaria, New Zealand and Australia worked on the case together, identifying the victims and offenders. Then in January last year, the authorities swooped in.

They conducted simultaneous arrests of the site's administrators in Australia and Thailand.

The main administrator, Montri Salangam, was based in Thailand.

He was the man seen abusing the 11 boys, including his own nephew.

Interpol said the children were lured to his home with meals, Internet access and football games.

A second administrator, Ruecha Tokputza, was based in Australia.

Police found thousands of images taken in both Thailand and Australia on his devices.

The youngest of his victims was just 15 months old.

Investigations stemming from the arrests of the two led to further arrests in Australia, Thailand and the United States.

The authorities were able to remove 50 victims from harm, but believe there are at least 100 more unidentified children who were also abused.

Last year, the Thai courts jailed Salangam for 146 years.

Another offender, an unnamed nursery school teacher who was arrested during the operation, was jailed 36 years.

Last week, Tokputza was jailed 40 years and three months in Australia, making it the longest sentence handed out by the country for child sex offences.

Further arrests and rescues are expected in the next few years, as the authorities in 60 countries are now examining the evidence which has been shared through the Interpol International Child Sexual Exploitation database.

Interpol secretary General Jürgen Stock said he welcomed the successful prosecutions and lauded the co-operation between the law enforcement agencies of the different countries.

"Every child abuse image is evidence of a crime and Interpol will always provide its full support to officers on the ground to help identify and rescue victims around the world," he said.

"Operation Blackwrist sends a clear message to those abusing children, producing child sexual exploitation material and sharing the images online: We see you, and you will be brought to justice."