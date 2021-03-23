Child trauma cases at KK Women's and Children's Hospital rose 30% since 2017

Psychologists Jemi Chen (left) and Goh Sin Er with some materials used to help young patients cope with trauma. The laptop shows a video that helps children and caregivers understand trauma.

Parents, caregivers and educators are the eyes on the ground when it comes to detecting trauma in a child.

What appears to be disobedience or bad behaviour may be red flags that a child is not coping well, say psychologists.

In 2017, there were 162 child trauma referrals at KK Women's and Children's Hospital (KKH).

The number rose by almost 30 per cent to 210 cases last year.

Road traffic accidents, sexual abuse, bullying, family violence and loss of a loved one are just a few of many reasons children may experience trauma or, in more serious cases, post-traumatic stress disorder.

There has also been an increase in the number of cases involving non-accidental injuries, possibly due to domestic violence or intentional hurting, referred to KKH after June last year.

Ms Jemi Chen, 37, a principal psychologist at KKH, told The New Paper a possible reason for such a jump in referral numbers could be caregivers becoming more aware of trauma symptoms in children.

Ms Chen, who is part of KKH's Psychosocial Trauma Support Service (PTSS), helps patients aged three to 18.

"Caregivers are the first tier of response when it comes to detecting trauma in children.

"It is important they do not minimise what the child is going through but rather talk to them and get (them) help if necessary," she said.

To detect possible trauma, parents and educators should keep an eye out for children who exhibit emotional and behavioural changes, she added.

These include a change in sleeping and eating habits, increased irritability and even refusal to speak.

"Young children may even portray their trauma in their drawings, or use toys to act out the traumatic experience," said Ms Chen.

Others may exhibit re-experiencing symptoms, where the memory of the traumatic incident continually intrudes into their minds. These can manifest in the form of nightmares.

Ms Chen explained that when caregivers notice such behaviours in children, they are encouraged to speak to the children and acknowledge their feelings.

"Let the children know that it is okay to share their experiences and how they feel about it.

"If their symptoms do not improve, I would advise the caregivers to get professional help," she added.

QUESTIONNAIRE

To determine the severity of the trauma, Ms Chen said psychologists would often use the Child and Adolescent Trauma Screen (CATS) - a screening questionnaire from where the child's symptoms can be better understood.

Ms Goh Sin Er, 33, a senior psychologist who is also part of KKH's PTSS team, told TNP the team developed two child-friendly animated videos in 2018 to help in the children's understanding of trauma.

Earlier this month On March 9, the PTSS team received the Allied Health Innovative Practice (AHIP) - GEM (Ground-Breaking, Effective, Momentous) Award for the easy-to-grasp concepts put forward in the animations.

"We use these videos as part of psycho-education to help the children and their caregivers understand trauma reactions," said Ms Goh.

"Most importantly, we want to instil hope that help is actually readily available and that the children can get better."

TRAUMA SYMPTOMS TO LOOK OUT FOR IN A CHILD

Changes in sleep and/or eating habits

Increased irritability, prone to outbursts

Refusal to speak

Re-experiencing symptoms such as nightmares

Repeatedly talking about an incident

Re-enactment of traumatic experience while playing with toys

