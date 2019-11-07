ChildAid concert performers get a chance to meet President Halimah

The theme of this year's concert is Sing! Play! Dance!, celebrating the 15th anniversary of the charity show.

At this year's ChildAid concert, four special performers, ranging from six to 17 years old, will have the honour of meeting President Halimah Yacob because of their bright personalities and confidence.

Co-organised by The Straits Times and The Business Times, the theme of ChildAid 2019 is Sing! Play! Dance! to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the charity show.

Zach Edwards, six, who is one of the youngest performers, will be performing a solo of Where Is Love from the Tony Award-winning British musical Oliver! and the 1968 film of the same name, based on the novel Oliver Twist by Charles Dickens.

Ms Jo Sisuli, 39, the show director of the event this year, said: "He sings the song with so much feeling that it would bring tears to your eyes. He's a real sweetheart, and if you meet him in person you would feel the same."

Simran Kaur Sidhu, 10, has been singing since she was three at the Academie of Stars.

She will be performing a medley of songs from Disney films The Lion King, Beauty And The Beast, and Aladdin, with her peers.

Lia Ardillia Hardi, 17, and Faith Ong, 10, are the two other performers who will be meeting the President.

Lia is a beneficiary of The Rice Company while Faith has performed at both the Esplanade recital studio and around the world in Europe and the US.

Produced by Dick Lee Asia, the concert will take place at the Esplanade Theatre on Nov 20 and 21 at 8pm.

It funds both The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund and The Business Times Budding Artists Fund, which provides recess and transport money to students from low-income families.

Tickets are now available via Sistic, and prices for the show range from $18 to $38.