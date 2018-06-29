Children and elderly play together at St Joseph's

Preschooler Jesher Foo is six years old and retiree Iris Ho is 63.

But they play and interact together at St Joseph's Home.

The home, which reopened earlier this year, has a preschool in the same compound.

It has a structured curriculum that allows the young to interact daily with the elderly residents.

Last week, The New Paper observed Jesher making paper butterflies with Ms Ho.

Jesher was one of 10 children who were taken to the nursing home to play with the residents.

The preschool, which has an infantcare and childcare centre, has 15 children.

He said: "I like playing with Aunty Iris. I'm telling her where she can go to see butterflies in the home."

Like the other residents, Ms Ho brightened up when she saw the children.

She said: "It's good to have the children here. They're so vibrant, energetic and lively."

The home's executive director, Ms Geraldine Tan, said: "Having children around the residents changes the atmosphere.

"It is sometimes noisier and messier, what with the little ones running around, asking questions. But most of the residents like it. They feel energised and are excited to try new things. There is more life in the home."

Parents thought it was a good idea for the children and elderly to interact, though there were some initial concerns.

Ms Vivien Yap, 36, a content editor who has a three-year-old in the preschool, said she wondered whether the children would still visit the elderly if someone was not feeling well.

"But the principal of the preschool explained that everyone's wellbeing is a top priority and they will assess if everyone is up for the visit," she said.

"I feel my son is more aware of the elderly now and more confident when talking to them."

Vice-principal Imelda Anthony agreed that inter-generational mixing teaches children respect and care for the elderly.

She said: "We learn to look at the cues from the residents, and the older children are encouraged to ask them if they are feeling well and would like to join in the activity. "