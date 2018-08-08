Children with autism sew 53 plushies to make National Day

(Right) Ms Joanne Leow with the plushies that will go on display in Marine Parade. (Left) One of the sessions where volunteers worked with autistic children to create the plushies.

Over three weeks from July 15, more than 100 people from different community groups in Marine Parade came together to sew dolls with about 40 children with autism.

These volunteers created 53 plushies in 10 two-hour sessions in a sewing project named Singapore Pride Plushies (SPP).

Tomorrow, these plushies will be on display at locations around Marine Parade, including at residents' committees and the Marine Parade town council office.

Some of these plushies will be previewed by Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong.

The plushies are based on figures from Singapore's culture and history. They range from Inuka the polar bear to Mr Zubir Said, who composed the Majulah Singapura.

The campaign is spearheaded by The Heart Enterprise, which provides support to those with autism.

Said Ms Joanne Leow, 52, who founded the social enterprise in October last year: "The children with autism can come up with creative interpretations of the designs. These kids are very teachable if you are patient with them."

She added that she wanted to showcase the talents of children with autism. So she approached community network WeCare Marine Parade and fashion design school TaF.tc to help her in the campaign.

People from community groups include the elderly from Montfort's GoodLife centre and volunteers from One Estate Solution, a financial and estate planner.

The materials for the plushies were donated to TaF.tc from its textile suppliers.

Ms Leow said the production involved character planning, design creation and gathering of materials, followed by sewing and stuffing.

SPP also had a group of home-schooled boys, half of whom have autism, to write up the descriptions for the 53 plushies.

Said Ms Leow: "The project is even more meaningful, because different communities helped to sew the plushies over the three short weeks."