China donates 600,000 masks to Singapore

Senior Minister of State for Health and Transport Lam Pin Min (left) receiving a donation of masks from Chinese Ambassador to Singapore Hong Xiaoyong.

Singapore received a donation of 500,000 surgical masks and 100,000 KN95 masks from the People's Republic of China, the Ministry of Health said yesterday.

These masks will go into the national stockpile to help in the Government's fight against Covid-19.

Senior Minister of State for Health and Transport Lam Pin Min received the donation from Chinese Ambassador to Singapore Hong Xiaoyong at the Ministry of Health yesterday.

In his remarks, Dr Lam expressed his appreciation to the Chinese government for the donation of masks.

Dr Lam said: "As the pandemic continues to threaten lives and livelihoods around the world, international cooperation is crucial in surmounting this common foe.

"I am heartened that Singapore and China have been working closely together at all levels to stem the spread of the virus."

He added that the cooperation between the two countries spans many sectors, including health and the economy.

It has also facilitated the repatriation of each country's nationals.

Dr Lam said Singapore and China also mark the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations this year.

"Such robust collaboration during this difficult time is testament to the strong friendship between our countries," he added.

"If countries can cooperate and work together, we will be in a better position to manage the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic." - ADELINE TAN