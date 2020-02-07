China’s air force to perform at Singapore Airshow despite ban

The Chinese air force's aerobatics team will be performing at the biennial Singapore Airshow next week despite the ongoing ban on travellers from China due to the coronavirus outbreak first reported in Wuhan.

"The Chinese personnel's participation was surfaced to the relevant government authorities, and upon careful consideration and medical assessment, it was decided that they will continue to participate in Singapore Airshow 2020," said an Experia Events spokesman in response to media queries yesterday.

Experia Events organises the Singapore Airshow, an aerospace and defence exhibition to be held from Feb 11 to 16 at the Changi Exhibition Centre.

The spokesman said the People's Liberation Army Air Force aerobatics team, Ba Yi, had taken proactive measures such as health checks and temperature screenings to ensure they are healthy before flying into Singapore. The team arrived on Wednesday with nine aircraft, including seven J-10 fighter jets and more than 100 personnel. It will be the first time Ba Yi will be flying in Singapore.

Said the spokesman: "The Chinese personnel are military personnel who live on bases and have been conducting regular health checks and regular temperature monitoring.

"They are taking all necessary precautionary measures in line with existing guidelines while they are in Singapore."

Experia said on Wednesday that there will be five flying display performances from three countries, namely China, the US and Singapore, this year.

The Republic of Korea Air Force's aerobatic team on Monday announced its pull-out, as have at least 15 exhibitors from countries including Germany, Canada and Britain.