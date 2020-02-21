Chinese national confirmed to be infected, three cases discharged

The Ministry of Health (MOH) announced one new coronavirus case yesterday.

A 36-year-old Chinese national, who is a work pass holder without any recent travel history to China, was confirmed to be infected yesterday morning.

The man, the 85th confirmed case here, is warded at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID).

MOH also gave further details on cases 83 and 84, which were announced on Wednesday.

Case 83, a 54-year-old Singaporean man who is linked to The Life Church and Missions Singapore cluster, went to work at Philemon Singapore's premises in Kallang prior to hospital admission.

He lives in Rivervale Drive.

Case 84, a 35-year-old Singaporean woman linked to the Grace Assembly of God cluster, went to work at Lonza Biologics in Tuas prior to admission.

She also visited Bugis Junction and lives in Aljunied.

RECOVERED

A total of 37 people have recovered from Covid-19 here after three more were discharged yesterday.

They include cases 6 and 16, who are male Chinese nationals aged 56 and 38, and who are imported cases.

Case 66, a 28-year-old Singaporean man linked to the Grace Assembly of God cluster, was also discharged.

Of the 48 cases still in hospital, most are stable and improving while four remain in intensive care in critical condition.

Contact tracing for nine locally transmitted cases, including the newly uncovered Case 85, is ongoing.

As of noon yesterday, 1,147 people remain in quarantine here.