Chingay ramps up health and security measures

One of the thermal scanners located outside the F1 Pit Building during a demonstration yesterday.

Organisers of this year's Chingay parade will ramp up health and safety measures over the weekend, following the Wuhan virus outbreak.

Spectators attending the two-night parade and carnival, which starts tonight, will be able to enter only through one of the eight controlled entrances equipped with thermal scanners that will measure the temperature of each visitor, People's Association chief executive director Desmond Tan said at a media briefing yesterday.

Anyone entering with a temperature of 38 deg C and above will be ushered to an isolation point.

Medical experts will assess their condition and decide if they should be sent home or to the hospital.

The same measures will be in place at Chingay events in heartland areas such as Sembawang GRC and Our Tampines Hub.

All 500 overseas performers at this year's Chingay Parade, some of whom began preparations seven months ago, have arrived in Singapore and have been undergoing a temperature-taking regime daily.

Mr Tan said six of the performers arrived here on Jan 21 from Xi'an, China, a city in the province neighbouring Hubei, the epicentre of the outbreak.

He said they have been closely monitored by doctors and show no signs of illness.

Advisories have been sent to the 6,000 volunteer performers and the 32,000 registered guests over the two days, reminding them to excuse themselves if they are unwell.

On-site notices have been put up to remind those not feeling well or who have travelled to China recently to stay home or seek medical assistance.

This year's Chingay Parade, themed Colours In Harmony, goes from the F1 Pit Building past the Singapore Flyer to The Float at Marina Bay, where the River Hongbao event is on.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will attend as guest of honour tonight and President Halimah Yacob tomorrow.

More than 200,000 spectators are expected over the two nights.

WITHDRAWALS

Mr Tan said he expects attendance to be impacted amid concerns about the Wuhan virus, but said the organisers have not received many calls for withdrawals.

He said: "We think the majority will still turn up, but we understand people may choose to err on the safe side and choose not to turn up.

"For those who do, we'll make sure they have a good show."