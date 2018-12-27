Chopper-wielding woman stands up after being tasered by police

The police Tasered the woman after she attacks a neighbour's window. She gets up and shouts at the police.

A 61-year-old woman armed with a chopper was Tasered by the police early on Christmas morning.

She collapsed to the floor but surprisingly managed to get up moments later to continue shouting at the officers.

The incident happened at about 4am on Tuesday at Block 157 Serangoon North Avenue 1.

In a 5½ -minute video posted on YouTube, the woman is seen waving a chopper in the common corridor as police officers keep warning her to put down the weapon.

One officer is seen aiming a Taser gun at her.

Despite the warnings, the woman turns towards her neighbour's flat and swings the chopper at a window.

The sound of glass shattering and the clanging of the chopper against the grille can be heard at least four times before the phone camera moves away from the window and captures only darkness.

On the fourth clang, the woman screams as the sound of the Taser gun being fired is heard. She drops the chopper as she falls to the floor.

But she remains conscious and gets back on her feet within seconds, as officers close in on her with riot shields.

Despite officers shouting at her to stay down, she continues to shout and pushes against their shields.

She is also heard shouting at a man inside the flat to "shut up" while calling him a "bully".

About half a minute later, the officers move in and hold her down before arresting her.

She is later heard telling the officers that she wants to go home and sleep because she is tired.

A police spokesman told The New Paper yesterday that the woman was arrested for criminal intimidation.

Preliminary investigations found that the woman had initially gone to the neighbour's unit to complain about the noise level. The neighbour then called the police.

When the police arrived, the woman was already smashing the metal gate and windows of the unit with the chopper.

"The police officers instructed her several times to drop the chopper but she refused," said the spokesman.

"A police officer eventually deployed one cycle of Taser on the woman as she continued to act violently and refused to cooperate, endangering her personal safety and that of others."

The spokesman added that the officer did not administer a second cycle of the Taser due to her age and also because she had dropped the chopper.

After being arrested, she was taken to Sengkang General Hospital where a doctor assessed she had not suffered any injury.

She was released on police bail later in the day. Investigations are ongoing.