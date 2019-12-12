Circle Line is ‘focal point’ in new MRT map

(Above) There is emphasis on easy navigation at the Thomson-East Coast Line.

(Above) The new MRT map being installed at Woodlands South station.

Commuters across Singapore will be able to navigate their journeys more easily with the help of a new user-friendly MRT map that was unveiled yesterday.

And for residents of Woodlands, in particular, there was more good news.

They will enjoy greater connectivity with the opening of the first three stations along the new Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL) from Jan 31.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said commuters will also be offered free travel between the Woodlands North, Woodlands and Woodlands South stations for three days, from Jan 31 to Feb 2.

The initiatives were unveiled yesterday when Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Transport Baey Yam Keng attended a media preview of the new Woodlands South station.

With the MRT network expanding significantly, a new map was overdue.

"When viewing the new map, the Circle Line will intuitively serve as a focal point to help commuters quickly orientate themselves and plan their journeys," said LTA.

The icons for the stations on the new map are placed as close as possible to their relative geographical locations, it added.

The revamped map also improves the readability of the station names, among other things. It will replace the ones at existing MRT stations from next month.

Prominent landmarks in the Bayfront area are highlighted on the map as well. These include the Merlion, Esplanade - Theatres on the Bay, Gardens by the Bay, Marina Bay Sands and the Singapore Flyer. Icons of these landmarks are featured next to their closest stations.

There is emphasis on easy navigation as well at the TEL, which will open in stages from next year and will be fully operational by 2025. Stations along the TEL have bigger yellow signage to help commuters get around.

Exit directories listing all major landmarks in the neighbourhood, with their respective station exits, can also be found in both the ticketed and non-ticketed areas of the station.

A locality map featuring landmarks that are within walking radius - including Housing Board blocks, schools, hospitals and religious sites - also helps commuters navigate.

Mr Baey said: "We also want to encourage the elderly to use the trains. Therefore, signage to bring them around and to navigate their way through the stations is very important."

He added the larger font sizes and clearer symbols will make wayfinding easier and more convenient for elderly commuters.

The TEL stretches over 43km and will have 32 stations. Seven interchange stations will link it to the five existing rail lines.