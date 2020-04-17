Circuit breaker hits closer to home

Ms Alisya Fatin and Mr Muhd Fairuz after getting their house keys in early March.

(Above) Renovations to Madam Masrifah Ayoob's kitchen had to stop.

With the holy month of Ramadan beginning on April 24, Madam Masrifah Ayoob, a home-based baker, had hopes for brisk sales.

The 53-year-old, who runs a small business from home called Effa Delicacy, sold more than 300 bottles of assorted biscuits, such as pineapple tarts and chocolate cookies, during the month of Ramadan last year.

With each bottle sold between $12 and $20, Madam Masrifah earned about $3,000.

However, she may have to shelve her plans due to the circuit breaker and elevated social distancing measures.

The avid part-time baker, who works as a shipping coordinator in a manufacturing firm, spent $15,000 on renovations and kitchenware to revamp her current working space.

Her new kitchen was due to be completed next week.

According to the Housing and Development Board's website, existing building works, which includes renovation and upgrading works, are not considered essential services.

Madam Masrifah said: "I wanted a better and more functional working area to hold all my bakes and I have got inquiries from new customers.

"I was looking forward to bake again with a dream kitchen."

Madam Masrifah, who has three daughters aged 25 to 33, added that food expenses will double or triple the next month as all meals for sahur (a meal eaten at dawn by Muslims before fasting) and iftar (the evening meal with which Muslims end their fast at sunset) have to be bought instead of home-cooked.

Madam Masrifah, who lives with her husband and youngest daughter in a five-room flat in Choa Chu Kang, said: "This business is important to me as a source of additional income. My husband's income as a Grab driver has been decreasing because of Covid-19."

DAMPENED SPIRITS

The heightened circuit breaker measures have also dampened the spirits of soon-to-be husband and wife, Mr Muhd Fairuz, 29, and Ms Alisya Fatin, 24.

The couple, who got engaged in December, had plans to move into their first home together, a resale four-room flat in Pasir Ris, after their wedding in June this Hari Raya.

But their flat is far from ready and their wedding will be held off till further notice, she said.

Ms Alisya, a customer support officer, told TNP: "I was looking forward to a newly renovated home for the upcoming Hari Raya.

"This Ramadan would be a different one without gatherings with loved ones.

"But life has to go on and I am hoping the situation gets better soon."