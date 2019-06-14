Civil servants to get 0.45-month mid-year bonus

Civil servants will receive a 0.45-month mid-year bonus and a one-off payment of $200, said the Public Service Division (PSD).

Lower-wage civil servants in Grades IV and V of the Operations Support Scheme (OSS) will receive a higher one-off payment of $300. There will be a built-in wage increase of up to $50 for civil servants in Grade V of the OSS, over and above their annual increment.

The mid-year payments will be made next month, and around 1,400 civil servants will benefit from the higher lump sum payment. The decision came after recommendations from the National Wages Council and consultations with public sector unions.

Singapore's economy grew by 1.2 per cent in the first quarter of this year. The economy is expected to grow by 1.5 per cent to 2.5 per cent for the full year based on preliminary estimates.

According to PSD, the mid-year payments "signal the Government's continued commitment to support our lower-wage civil servants".

Ms Cham Hui Fong, assistant secretary-general of the National Trades Union Congress, said: "The civil service mid-year Annual Variable Component of 0.45 month is a reflection of the lower gross domestic product forecast and the economic uncertainties caused by the trade tensions.

"In addition, all civil servants will get another $200, with lower-wage workers receiving $300 to give greater support to them.

"I am happy that PSD also took into consideration the recommendations of the National Wages Council to better help our lower wage workers - they will be receiving a built-in wage increase of up to $50."