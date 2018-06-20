Civil servants to get mid-year bonus next month, one-off $300 payment

Singapore's biggest employer - the Government - will give its 85,000 civil servants a mid-year bonus of half a month's pay next month, the same as last year.

They will also receive, for the first time in almost three years, a one-off lump sum payment of $300, with lower-wage civil servants getting $500.

In announcing this yesterday, the Public Service Division (PSD) said the decision to give the mid-year payments was made after consultation with public-sector unions and taking into account the recommendations of the National Wages Council (NWC).

The same payment could also be given to the other 60,000 or so employees in the public sector, as statutory boards and other government agencies typically take their cue from the civil service.

GUIDELINE

The civil service payout is also used as a guideline by private-sector companies.

Earlier this month, the NWC, in light of a brighter economic outlook, had proposed a one-off bonus to reward workers.

It suggested that workers earning a basic monthly wage of up to $1,300 should get between $300 and $600 of this special payment.

About 1,450 civil servants in Grades IV and V of the Operations Support Scheme will get the higher one-off payment of $500. These officers typically provide basic office administrative support functions.

The PSD also said the 540 or so Grade V officers, who earn $1,250 to $1,581 a month, will get a built-in wage increase of $20 in their monthly salary. This is on top of annual increments.

Unionists welcomed the payout. It signals the PSD's recognition of the hard work put in by civil servants in the last few years, said National Trades Union Congress assistant secretary-general Cham Hui Fong.