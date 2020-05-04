Classes in schools from May 19 not formal and not compulsory: Ong Ye Kung

A cleaner at Beatty Secondary School on April 9, the second day after Singapore schools shifted to full home-based learning.

Precautions will be taken to keep students safe when they are allowed back to school, including institutes of higher learning (IHL), from May 19, but attendance is not compulsory.

In a Facebook post yesterday, Education Minister Ong Ye Kung also explained that schools will be inviting students in the graduating cohorts to return for coaching and consultations with teachers.

"These are not formal classes," Mr Ong added.

Instead, the aim is to provide the support that schools usually give such cohorts of graduating students every year during the mid-year break.

Mr Ong said: "Students find it useful, and given the current situation, we know that many students are getting anxious about year-end national examinations and would like to see their teachers.

"It also allows students who need to use school facilities and equipment for subjects with coursework and practical components to catch up on their work."

The Education Ministry (MOE) also clarified on its website that these lessons are not for learning new content, which will be done in Term 3.

Safe distancing will be practised during the break, with schools rostering students to return at different days and times throughout the day and week, MOE said.

The students will also stay in class groupings, with no intermingling, and use well-ventilated venues with fixed exam-style seating and appropriate distancing.

ROUTINES TO CONTINUE

All students and staff will be required to wear masks, and daily temperature-taking and wipe-down routines will also continue.

In response to calls to cancel the national exams, Mr Ong said these exams are "essential education activities".

"Preparation and taking of national examinations... (is) regarded as very important to many parents and students as they affect future education postings."

He also addressed concerns that teachers may not get adequate rest during the month-long school holidays, which have been brought forward to tomorrow and end on June 2.

Mr Ong noted that not all teachers are involved as only a fraction of students will be invited back to school.

Teachers will still be given two weeks of protected time off in May.