Cleaner admits pressing down on baby son’s neck, assaulting wife

A cleaner admitted yesterday to assaulting his wife and harming his baby son.

The man, who cannot be named due to a gag order, pleaded guilty to one charge of causing hurt by a rash act and another charge of voluntarily causing hurt.

The man, 25, lived in a flat with his wife, 20, who was unemployed, as well as his brother and his brother's girlfriend.

In September, the man could not sleep because of the noise made by his then six-month-old son.

He scolded the baby telling him to keep quiet.

He also shouted at his wife, threatening to ill-treat them both before going back to sleep.

Some time later, the man told his wife to bring the baby to the bed.

A while later, she heard the baby cry and saw him face down on the mattress, with the man pressing his neck down.

The boy had also vomited some milk.

She tried to free him and a struggle ensued between the couple.

PUNCHED

She slapped the man but he punched her on her forehead.

She left the baby with a neighbour and went to make a police report.

The court heard the man's wife is now eight weeks' pregnant and the couple have another child.

In mitigation, the man said he is now living separately from his wife, and she and their children have also taken a personal protection order against him.

He is expected to be sentenced in January.