Cleaner jailed for attacking woman at Eunos mosque, breaking her nose

A cleaner attacked a man at a mosque, and when told to stop by a woman, turned on her instead, beating her and breaking her nose.

Abdul Hamid Abdul Rahman, 65, a cleaner at Eastpoint Mall, was yesterday jailed for four months after being convicted on one count of voluntarily causing grievous hurt to the woman at Masjid Darul Aman in Eunos.

Another charge for voluntarily causing hurt to another man at the mosque was taken into consideration.

Abdul Hamid was also given an enhanced sentence of 120 days' imprisonment as he committed the offence while out on remission.

The 35-year-old woman had gone to the mosque on Sept 22 to attend a religious ritual and stayed there till about 8pm.

As she was heading to the toilet, she saw Abdul Hamid attacking a Bangladeshi man.

It was not revealed in court documents why he was attacking the man.

The woman told him to stop, but Abdul Hamid turned on her, telling her to keep quiet and hitting her face several times.

She ran towards the prayer hall to seek help, but Abdul Hamid chased her and continued hitting her head and face. He only stopped when someone in the mosque intervened. He then walked away.

The woman was taken to Changi General Hospital and found to have suffered a closed nasal bone fracture and abrasions over the root of her nose.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Yan Jiakang told the court Abdul Hamid had previously been convicted for a variety of offences dating back to 1982.

These included driving without insurance and not reporting for urine tests.

She urged the court to jail him for at least six months, as he had attacked a defenceless victim.

District Judge Samuel Chua jailed Abdul Hamid, and also ordered him to pay compensation of about $170 to the victim by the end of this year.