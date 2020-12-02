Cleaner at Changi T3 is sole community case

A cleaner who works at the transit area of Changi Airport Terminal 3 was the sole community case reported yesterday.

The 66-year-old lives in Yishun with her husband, who is unemployed, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) last night.

She tested positive on Nov 30, and was asymptomatic. Her infection was detected through MOH's bi-weekly rostered routine testing (RRT) of front-line workers.

The patient was taken to hospital when her test came back positive. Her serological test is negative, which is likely to indicate a current infection, said MOH.

It added that she wears personal protective equipment at work, including a face mask, face shield, gloves and gown, and that her earlier swabs done as part of RRT were negative.

Epidemiological investigations are in progress.

All of her identified close contacts, including her family members and co-workers, have been isolated and placed in quarantine, and will be tested at the start and end of their quarantine periods.

The other locally transmitted case is a patient from a foreign workers' dormitory, the first such case after 20 consecutive days without one.

The patient was detected through proactive surveillance, said MOH.

All his close contacts at the dormitory and his workplace have been placed in quarantine.

The remaining eight were imported. They comprised five work permit holders coming from Indonesia and Myanmar, one work pass holder coming from Japan, one special pass holder from Indonesia and a one-year-old child coming from Russia who holds a long-term visit pass.

They were all placed on stay-home notices at dedicated facilities on arrival in Singapore. Seven of the eight were asymptomatic and tested positive while serving their notices. The special pass holder, a 43-year-old Indonesian man, experienced an onset of symptoms on Nov 29 and tested positive on Nov 30.

Two food outlets, Kopitiam and Heavenly Wang, in Changi Airport Terminal 3, were added to the list of places visited by Covid-19 patients while they were still infectious, said the ministry.

By the numbers

10

New cases

1

New cases in community

8

Imported cases

58,228

Total cases

29

Deaths

5

Discharged yesterday

29

In hospital

58,124

Total recovered