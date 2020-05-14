Cleaner jailed, another fined after harassing public officers

A cleaner was jailed and another fined yesterday for hurling vulgarities at public servants in separate incidents during the Covid-19 outbreak. Both convicted men are Singaporeans.

Christopher Amurutham, 56, was sentenced to 11 weeks' jail after pleading guilty to one count of using criminal force on a public servant.

He also pleaded guilty to an offence under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act and two harassment charges.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Joshua Lim told the court that Christopher failed to wear a mask when he left home at 6.15am on April 18.

At 12.25pm, a safe distancing ambassador (SDA) spotted him sitting on a bench near Block 20 Lorong 7 Toa Payoh.

The SDA advised Christopher to return home but he refused to comply.

Two police officers arrived on the scene at around 1pm but Christopher, who had been consuming alcohol, was found to be incoherent.

The cleaner then hurled vulgarities at the officers. He also grabbed an officer's left hand and forcefully pushed it away, throwing her off balance.

The cleaner appeared to be tipsy and reeked of alcohol when he turned up in court on April 22.

Christopher later hurled vulgarities at a police officer at the State Courts and flashed him an obscene hand gesture.

In the other case, Abdul Halim Adi, 48, pleaded guilty to a harassment charge and was fined $3,500 yesterday.

The court heard that a safe distancing enforcement officer, 32, was at Hougang Mall at around 1pm on April 14, when he spotted Abdul Halim's wife loitering outside the building.

She walked away when she saw the officer approaching her, but he saw her again inside the mall 15 minutes later and told her to go home.

She later met up with Abdul Halim and told him that the officer had been following her.

Unhappy, the cleaner hurled vulgarities at the officer when he saw the younger man walking by.