Cleaner who pressed down on baby son’s neck fined $4,500

A 25-year-old cleaner was fined $4,500 after he assaulted his wife and harmed his baby son last year.

The man, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the victims, chose to serve four weeks in jail instead of paying his fine.

He pleaded guilty in November last year to one charge of causing hurt by a rash act and another charge of voluntarily causing hurt.

In September last year, the man could not sleep because of the noise made by his six-month-old son.

He scolded his son and asked him to be quiet.

He also shouted at his 20-year-old wife, and told her he would ill-treat them, Deputy Public Prosecutor Jane Lim said.

He later told his wife to bring their son to the bed. She placed the baby next to him on the bed.

A short while later, she heard the baby cry and saw him lying face down on the mattress with the man pressing his neck down.

The baby had also vomited some milk on the bed.

The man's wife tried to free the baby but could not and struggled with her husband.

She slapped his face and snatched the child away from him.

But he punched her forehead.

She fled and left the baby at a neighbour's home before filing a report at the police station.

BRUISE

She was then taken to Sengkang General Hospital with a bruise on her head and an abrasion over her left finger.

She was given seven days' hospitalisation leave.

The baby was taken unharmed to KK Women's and Children's Hospital.

The man, who was unrepresented, said he has been consulting his uncle for his anger management issues and pleaded for leniency.