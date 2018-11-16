Cleaners to get yearly bonus from 2020

A progressive wage model bonus would mean around $850 of additional spending money each year for Madam Ang See Gee.

Cleaners here will receive an annual bonus of at least two weeks' pay from Jan 1, 2020, which must be paid even if they should retire, contract an illness or are affected by contractual changes.

The compulsory bonus, details of which were released yesterday by the Tripartite Cluster for Cleaners (TCC), applies to cleaners who are Singaporeans and permanent residents who have worked at least a year in the same company.

The bonus, which is part of the sector's progressive wage model (PWM), was first mooted in December 2016 as part of a national effort to raise wages and encourage skills upgrading in the cleaning industry, and was passed in Parliament last month.

It is expected to benefit more than 40,000 cleaners employed by over 1,300 cleaning companies.

The bonus will serve as "a retention tool to motivate cleaners to stay with the same employer longer for better career progression", said the TCC.

Part-time and relief cleaning workers employed on an ad hoc basis must also be paid a bonus that is pro-rated to the contractual hours they worked if they meet the 12-month service length in the same company.

But as clients can change cleaning service providers frequently, there was concern that some cleaners may not be able to reach the required term of service to qualify for the bonus through no fault of their own.

To address this, the TCC said employers must still pay the bonuses to workers who do not meet the service length criteria in such cases.

The bonus is not tied to a worker's performance, but the TCC noted that some companies already provide some form of variable staff bonuses such as ones tied to performance or 13-month payouts.

Besides the bonus, the TCC also recommended scheduled wage increases of 3 per cent annually to the PWM wage levels from 2020 to 2022.

For instance, general cleaners in offices and food and beverage establishments who are on a minimum wage of $1,200 a month next year will see their pay rise by $36 in 2020.

The Government has accepted the TCC recommendations, said the Manpower Ministry and National Environment Agency in a joint statement.

National Trades Union Congress assistant secretary-general Zainal Sapari said the PWM, introduced in 2012, was to grow wages in a sustainable way and address cheap sourcing, which he called a form of market failure.

A combination of the PWM wage ladder and company policies saw cleaner Ang See Gee's monthly wages climb from $900 in 2007 to $1,400 in 2013.

She is now paid around $1,700 a month, after going through skills training that helped her become a supervisor in her company last year.

A PWM bonus would mean around $850 of additional spending money each year.

Madam Ang, 57, said in Mandarin: "The pay was worse in the past, and right now, it is manageable for my needs. If I need extra, I can always work overtime."