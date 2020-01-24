Cleaners who found abandoned Bedok baby given award, vouchers

Mr Yeo Guat Kwang (in pink shirt) speaking to Mr Shamin Patwari (second from left) and Mr Mostafa Kamal (third from left).

The two cleaners who found an abandoned baby boy in Bedok North earlier this month were recognised for their deeds yesterday.

Mr Shamin Patwari, 24, and Mr Mostafa Kamal, 37, were each given a certificate of recognition as well as $500 worth of Fair Price vouchers.

Chairman of the Migrant Workers' Centre (MWC), Mr Yeo Guat Kwang, presented the first MWC Commendation Award to the Bangladeshi cleaners at Block 522 Bedok North Avenue 1.

Mr Yeo said the initiative was inspired by The New Paper's coverage of how the two cleaners saved the life of the baby, who had been abandoned in a rubbish chute at Block 534 Bedok North Street 3.

He also cited other instances where migrant workers went out of their way to help others.

In 2015, a foreign worker climbed to the second storey of a Housing Board block to save a toddler whose head got stuck between the rails of a drying rack.

Mr Yeo said: "Such deeds should not go unnoticed, and we feel that the purpose of this award is not only to reward such noble individuals but also to inspire others to emulate such deeds.

"This is not the first time we have read about migrant workers who have gone the extra mile to help others."

Mr Yeo, who also heads the Centre for Domestic Employees (CDE) said yesterday's ceremony is the first and will be part of a longer initiative to recognise more migrant or domestic workers who go beyond the call of duty. He said CDE will also start a similar initiative for maids soon.

Mr Shamim and Mr Mostafa, who spoke to TNP through a translator, said they were honoured to receive the award.

Mr Shamim said he did not expect anything and did not even tell his family members in Bangladesh about the incident.

The two cleaners intend to use the vouchers to buy food for family members back home.

He said: "We have done something good and saved the life of a baby. We hope that this will encourage more people to help others in need.

"I am glad we managed to contribute back to society by helping the police. But I think it is fate that saved the baby because sometimes there is so much rubbish that it would have been impossible to hear his cries."