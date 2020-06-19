Cleaning companies see surge in demand for services

Each client from Sureclean will receive a certificate and storefront label after engaging their cleaning and disinfection services.

Each client from Sureclean will receive a certificate and storefront label after engaging their cleaning and disinfection services.

The announcement that Singapore will be entering phase two of its reopening today has sent companies scrambling for cleaning services to get their premises ready for customers.

The managing director of Sureclean, Mr Alvin Tan, 41, told The New Paper that he has seen a five-fold increase in demand for its cleaning services on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Other than cleaning and disinfection, Mr Tan said a significant number of firms, such as beauty parlours and food and beverage outlets, have asked to purchase cartons of hand sanitisers.

One of Sureclean's clients was electronics retailer Audio House in Bendemeer Road.

Managing director Alvin Lee, 54, said: "The start of phase two was sooner than expected and we were scrambling to confirm an appointment for professional cleaning services at our showroom.

"Electronics are sensitive to liquids and we had to make sure to engage the proper services.

"We still encourage our customers to shop online whenever possible, unless they have to come down to try out the gadgets."

Conrad Maintenance Services managing director Raymond Ng said double the number of clients in the corporate services and commercial sectors had asked to have their premises cleaned and disinfected on Tuesday and Wednesday.

To cope with the sudden demand, Mr Ng, 47, said he had to deploy workers to work overtime this weekend.

CHALLENGE

Mr Kiff Lim, 50, operations manager at Frisco Technology and Services, who also reported a surge in demand for its cleaning services, said that roping in more manpower at short notice was a challenge.

"We're under a lot of pressure because we're given only three days to prepare," he said.

"But we are looking at technology like robots to do simple cleaning tasks like scrubbing floors."

With dining in to be allowed at eateries from today, the National Environment Agency said on Tuesday that it will be continuing with the enhanced measures that were put in place at hawker centres and wet markets.

These include increasing the frequency of cleaning of toilets and frequently touched areas, and making sure there is adequate supply of toilet paper and soap in toilets.

The Urban Redevelopment Authority, Singapore Tourism Board, Housing Board, Singapore Food Agency and Enterprise Singapore also said on Tuesday that retail and F&B establishments must ensure frequent cleaning and disinfection of common spaces and high-touch surfaces.