Clinic suspended from Chas scheme for 'severe' non-compliant claims

A private general practitioner (GP) clinic in Upper Serangoon Road will be suspended from participating in the Community Health Assist Scheme (Chas) for making "severe" non-compliant claims, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a press statement yesterday. The suspension will take effect from April 26.

Joash Family Clinic and Surgery had made numerous non-compliant Chas claims, such as claims for patient visits with no relevant supporting documentation, according to audits conducted by the ministry.

MOH has referred the case to the police.

The doctors from this clinic will also be referred to the Singapore Medical Council if found guilty of medical mismanagement or unethical behaviour.

Chas currently subsidises medical and dental care at GP and dental clinics for lower- and middle-income Singaporeans, as well as those from the Pioneer Generation (PG), which refers to Singaporeans who were aged 16 and older in 1965.

While under suspension, Joash Family Clinic and Surgery can continue accepting patients, but the treatment it provides will not be covered by Chas subsidies.

"MOH takes a serious view of breaches of our Chas guidelines and will not hesitate to take action where non-compliance is uncovered," said the MOH statement.

In October last year, 10 clinics under the Access Medical group were also suspended from the Chas scheme for making numerous non-compliant claims.

Chas and PG cardholders who wish to check the Chas subsidies that clinics have claimed for them may do so by logging onto the "MY CHAS" module on the Chas website or by calling the Chas hotline on 1800- 275-2427.