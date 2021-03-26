Close to 50,000 in education sector invited for vaccine

Principal Rasidah Rahim of Queenstown Secondary and Mr Tan Fong Wei, a subject head at Kranji Secondary, were among those who received vaccination invitation letters.

A school principal had a brush with Covid-19 earlier this year when her parents were identified as close contacts of a positive case.

"I was so anxious for them as they are elderly, above 70 years old," said Madam Rasidah Rahim, principal of Queenstown Secondary School.

To her relief, they were fine.

Madam Rasidah was one of close to 50,000 staff in education institutions who were given vaccination invitation letters on March 10.

Her story was shared by Education Minister Lawrence Wong on Facebook yesterday.

Madam Rasidah said: "When I was informed of the vaccination exercise, I signed up for it because I wanted to ensure the safety and well-being of those around me.

"By getting vaccinated, I feel more assured, and it is a layer of protection for myself, my family, my staff and students."

Mr Wong said more than 80 per cent of those who were invited have made appointments, with some having already taken their first dose.

"Response has been very positive," he said.

Another educator who has received his jab is Mr Tan Fong Wei, a subject head at Kranji Secondary School.

Mr Tan said: "When I first heard that teachers were prioritised, I was glad we would be protected so we can in turn protect our young charges."

The Ministry of Education announced earlier this month that more than 150,000 teachers and staff in the education sector will be offered the vaccine, in line with the Ministry of Health's efforts to extend vaccination to personnel who offer essential services.

This includes all staff in primary and secondary schools, junior colleges, the Millennia Institute, special education schools, the Institute of Technical Education and polytechnics.

Vaccination will also be extended to staff at pre-schools licensed by the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) and all MOE-registered kindergartens, as well as those at early intervention centres and in programmes funded by or registered with ECDA for children with developmental needs, aged six and under.

Staff of private schools registered with MOE that have full-time students below 18 years old, private education institutions - including international schools - with full-time students below 18, and madrasahs will also be offered the vaccine.

The Islamic Religious Council of Singapore said more than 600 personnel from madrasahs - teaching and non-teaching staff - have been invited for vaccination.

Deputy Muftis Mohammad Hannan Hassan and Mohd Murat Md Aris joined several madrasah personnel in receiving their first dose of the vaccine on Wednesday.

Madam Nafisah Suheimi, principal of Madrasah Al-Ma'arif Al-Islamiah, said: "As educators, our priority is, and has always been, to keep our school a safe place for everyone.

"With that responsibility in mind, our teachers are doing their part in working together to keep ourselves healthy through vaccination."