Close call as Geylang residents ignore SCDF warning about fire

Seven shophouse units were in flames. Sixty firefighters were deployed.

It looked as if the huge fire at 643 Geylang Road had just been put out, but the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) issued a warning that the row of shophouses affected were out of bounds for safety reasons.

But some residents chose to ignore the warning and went in anyway to retrieve their belongings.

They were soon rushing out, with a couple of bags and boxes in tow, as smoke started to come out of the roof of the building again.

An SCDF spokesman said it responded to a fire at about 1.10am and that a total of seven shophouse units were in flames, with five engulfed by the inferno.

COMMON ROOF

"Due to the structure of the shophouse units that share a common roof, as well as the high density of furniture and other combustible materials stored in some of the units, the fire had spread quickly from unit to unit," he said.

A total of 17 emergency vehicles and about 60 firefighters were deployed, and they managed to extinguish the fire in about three hours.

Damping down operations continued until about 3pm yesterday and there were no injuries reported.

After cordoning off the area and issuing a safety warning, the SCDF left at about 3.30pm.

But at about 5pm, The New Paper spotted several residents going over the cordon and up the stairs to the second level of a gutted unit.

They were soon rushing out carrying some belongings as white smoke started to come out of the roof.

FIRE WATCH

The SCDF arrived at the scene again shortly after, along with police officers who kept the residents away.

The SCDF spokesman told TNP that after any major firefighting operation, it would start a "fire watch", returning to the fire site at two-hourly intervals to check on the situation.

"This is to address any potential fire reignition by ensuring that the redevelopment of fire from remaining deep seated embers are duly extinguished," he said.

SCDF officers traced the source of the smoke to smouldering roof insulation in one of the shophouses.

"The embers were damped down with a water jet and the remaining roof insulation was removed as a precautionary measure," said the spokesman.

Investigations into the cause of the fire are ongoing.